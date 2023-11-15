Adorable Feline Greeter Banned from Tesco

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account. Grocery shopping, albeit necessary, can be a very stressful experience.

Why did they switch the layout again? Where are my favorite snacks? But what if there was an adorable feline greeter at the door, rubbing his face against you and wishing you a pleasant shopping experience? Would you brave the shops more often? Tesco in Hornsea has Lincoln, who has been bringing smiles to the customers for the past three years. However, he recently got banned from Tesco, sparking outrage among the patrons. Lincoln became a local celebrity after he started lounging in the foyer of the shop during the lockdown. His presence would calm people and bring smiles to the stressed shoppers who were waiting in long lines to get their essentials. Good job, Lincoln! As things returned to normal, Lincoln would still go to his “job”, taking care of the customers and bringing joy to everyone around

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TERRACESTANDARD: Penticton Man Sentenced to Jail for Assaulting Walmart GreeterTimothy Beresford punched the greeter over being refused entry for not wearing a mask

Source: TerraceStandard | Read more »

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Pets & Animals: Why is my cat peeing there?!Veterinarian Dr. Courtney Andrews delves into one of the biggest frustrations for cat owners: when your feline friend begins relieving themselves everywhere except the litter box

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »

BOREDPANDA: Landlord Bans Overnight Guests in Australian Apartment ListingA landlord in Australia has banned overnight guests in an apartment listing, sparking controversy and humorous comments from netizens.

Source: boredpanda | Read more »

GLOBALNATİONAL: Ontario police warn of escaped African serval cat, say it can attack petsOfficers with the Killaloe OPP detachment said in a post on X cautioned the feline has the ability to attack mid-sized livestock and pets, so owners are advised to be cautious.

Source: GlobalNational | Read more »