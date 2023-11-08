Adidas Reports Strong Improvement in Inventory Levels

Adidas reported a strong improvement in inventory levels in the third quarter, with a 23% decrease compared to the previous year. The sportswear giant attributed this success to its conservative sell-in strategy. Adidas also mentioned that its full-year guidance was raised, thanks in part to the positive impact of Yeezy drops.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBCNEWS: These super shoes may help you win a race, but that comes with an environmental costThe Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 cost about $650 and are good for one marathon.

Source: CBCNews | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Strong strike vote by Pete’s Frootique workers in HalifaxExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

CTVOTTAWA: Ottawans rally to donate blood after hospital fire, but the need is still strongCanadian Blood Services says there are more than 300 appointments empty and available this week for donations in Ottawa.

Source: ctvottawa | Read more »

GLOBALCALGARY: Strong El Nino winter may lead to below-average snowfall in Canada, U.S.U.S. officials analyzed data from El Nino winters dating back to 1959 and found the climate phenomenon typically leads to below-average snowfall for much of Canada.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Nintendo's Switch still going strong with 6.84 million sold in first halfNintendo sold 6.84 million Switch units in the first six months of the financial year, it said on Tuesday, a slight increase on the 6.68 million units it...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Nintendo's Switch still going strong with 6.84 million sold in first halfExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »