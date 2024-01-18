Adani Says Green Hydrogen Can Repeat Solar’s Path to Low Costs

Adani, an Indian conglomerate, believes that green hydrogen can follow a similar path to low costs as solar energy. They are investing in green hydrogen projects and expect the costs to decrease as the technology advances.





BNNBloomberg » / 🏆 83. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.