Adams, Despins earn first wins in Major League of Curling play

A slow start cost them in Week 1, and the team dropped a second straight last week, a substitute squad taking the Port Arthur Curling Club ice while the Adams foursome was in Sault Ste. Marie at a bonspiel eight hours to the east.

“We had a slow start in Game 1 against (Ron) Rosengren and played from behind the whole game and couldn’t win that one. And we weren’t here last week, we had a spare team playing for us.”“We had a good open first end and made a nice deuce in the second and then it was off to the races,” he said.In fact, five teams entered play in Week 3 with nothing in the win column, including Robyn Despins’ foursome.

Like Adams Jr., they got off to a strong start against Andrew Sinclair’s rink and made easy work of their opponent, scoring three in both the first and third ends en route to a convincing 8-3 triumph that ended after six ends.

Despins, joined by Nicole Westlund-Stewart, Samantha Morris and Rebecca Carr, said they’re using the Major League season as a tune-up for next year’s provincial playdowns, aiming for a chance to dethrone Krista McCarville and earn a berth at the Scotties.“I think we were just making the right shots and putting pressure on them when we needed to. They missed a few things and we capitalized on it, so that’s about how the game went,” Despins said.

“It’s good. We were looking for a win after the games we had the last two weeks. We had some losses and it feels good to have a win up there.” At the other end of the standings, four teams entered play with perfect 2-0-0-0 records, but only one team, skipped by Ron Rosengren, managed to escape with a perfect record still intact.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NTVNEWSNL: Team Canada Earns Thrilling Win Over United States in Curling TournamentTeam Canada delivered a brilliant performance, securing a thrilling 7-5 extra-end win over the United States in the curling tournament. The victory puts Canada at a 2-1 record and keeps their hopes alive for a berth in the 2024 World Men's Curling Championships.

Source: NTVNewsNL | Read more ⮕

NTVNEWSNL: On the Mark: Team Gushue represents Canada at Pan Continental Curling ChampionshipAfter a tough start, Brad Gushue&8217;s Team Canada rink has gotten back on track at the Pan Continental Curling Championship in B.C. NTV&8217;s Mark Dwyer reports.

Source: NTVNewsNL | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Surging Einarson rocks New Zealand at Pan Continental Curling ChampionshipsKELOWNA, B.C. — Kerri Einarson made Halloween extra scary for her New Zealand opponents on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships at Kelowna Curling Club. The skip from Gimli, Man.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Surging Einarson rocks New Zealand at Pan Continental Curling ChampionshipsKELOWNA, B.C. — Kerri Einarson made Halloween extra scary for her New Zealand opponents on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships at Kelowna Curling Club. The skip from Gimli, Man.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Kerri Einarson leads Canada to victory over New Zealand at Pan Continental Curling ChampionshipsKerri Einarson and her Canadian team dominated their match against New Zealand, winning 10-1 in six ends. Canada improved to 3-1 in the women's round robin standings.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Kerri Einarson Leads Canada to Victory at Pan Continental Curling ChampionshipsKerri Einarson and her team from Canada dominate their match against New Zealand, winning 10-1 in six ends. Canada improves to 3-1 in the women's round robin standings.

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕