Adam Kinzinger Tears Apart Republicans Over 'Cowardice' On Trump

Bennett, in his interview with Kinzinger on Wednesday, noted that the ex-House Republican has had a “lonely fight” in coming out “forcefully” against Trump. Kinzinger, a fierce Trump critic, was one of two Republicans who served on the Jan. 6 committee and one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him over his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.“And that’s why I continue to do it,” said the Republican before referring to another vocal Trump critic and Jan. 6 committee member who also left Congress in January.
and he wouldn’t give up the title of Republican, told Bennett he doesn’t know if the “party wants” a path back to GOP moderation. “There is a path. That path is either going to be through a bunch of lost elections, or it’s going to be through an awakening of some sort. But I don’t necessarily see how an awakening would happen, but they do. It has happened before in history,” he said.Stephen Colbert Hits Trump Where It Hurts With Crack About His 'Tiny' PartsRealness delivered to your inbox
