Adam Johnson’s death is a tragedy, not the next true crime story

This has got to be the reason Fox had hockey’s most notorious verbal arsonist, Sean Avery, on to discuss the fatal encounter. If you’re going to start out with full-on bonkers, the best the interviewee can do is pull it back to deeply irresponsible.

Worse yet, there is the indictment of the player whose skate struck him – Toronto hockey journeyman Matt Petgrave. But freed from the bonds of decency by Avery’s Fox chit-chat, the rest of the internet came pouring in. Go on Reddit right now. Johnson hasn’t had a funeral yet, and his death is being treated like the implosion of the Titan submersible. All the overnight submarine experts have become overnight hockey kinetics experts.“Adam Johnson’s teammate DEFENDS Matt Petgrave after horrific death,” screams the Daily Mail.

“Controversy rages over fatal Adam Johnson hit as video emerges,” the New York Post leans in to say, just in case you haven’t caught its meaning.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYFACEOFF: Fundraiser set up for family of former NHLer Adam JohnsonAn official fundraiser has been set up to help out the family of former NHLer Adam Johnson after his death. Over 300 participants have raised around $23,000, with a public meal plan set up by friends, family and other people looking to help out. Johnson passed away due to injuries suffered from a skate laceration while playing with the Panthers.

Source: DailyFaceoff | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: British hockey groups to mandate neck guards after Adam Johnson deathThree U.K. hockey associations will mandate players wear neck guards in the wake of Adam Johnson’s death in England over the weekend.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Police: Investigation into hockey player Adam Johnson's death may 'take some time'SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom — South Yorkshire Police say the investigation into the death of hockey player Adam Johnson remains ongoing and will likely 'take some time.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Police: Investigation into hockey player Adam Johnson's death may 'take some time'SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom — South Yorkshire Police say the investigation into the death of hockey player Adam Johnson remains ongoing and will likely 'take some time.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Police: Investigation into hockey player Adam Johnson's death may 'take some time'SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom — South Yorkshire Police say the investigation into the death of hockey player Adam Johnson remains ongoing and will likely 'take some time.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

CTVNEWS: Police: Investigation into hockey player Adam Johnson's death may 'take some time'South Yorkshire Police say the investigation into the death of hockey player Adam Johnson remains ongoing and will likely 'take some time.'

Source: CTVNews | Read more ⮕