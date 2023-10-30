Adam Johnson honoured by AHL's Ontario Reign Sunday

Luukkonen gets first career shutout as Sabres beat AvalancheAmerican Johnson dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in EnglandCFL: Argonauts 27, Redblacks 22Franklin was very excited to put on a performance in first start for ArgosLetcher Jr.

NHL Player Adam Johnson Gravely Injured in Ice Hockey GameAdam Johnson, a former NHL player, suffered a severe throat injury after being cut by a skate blade during an Elite Ice Hockey League game. The game was suspended, and Johnson was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Johnson, who previously played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, had signed with the Nottingham Panthers for the 2023-24 season. Read more ⮕

