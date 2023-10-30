Adam Johnson, former NHL player, dies at age 29 in ‘freak’ hockey accident

American hockey player Adam Johnson dies after 'freak accident' during game in EnglandAdam Johnson, an American hockey player, tragically passed away after a 'freak accident' occurred during a game in England. The incident took place overnight and resulted in his death. Read more ⮕

NHL Player Adam Johnson Dies After Skate Blade AccidentAdam Johnson, who played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, has died after being cut by a skate blade during an Elite Ice Hockey League game with the Nottingham Panthers. The 29-year-old forward had his throat cut during the game against the Sheffield Steelers. The Panthers confirmed Johnson's death and expressed their condolences to his family and friends. Read more ⮕