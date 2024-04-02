Actor Perdomo dies at 27 in motorcycle crash

Perdomo, who rose to fame as a star of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “Gen V,” has died at age 27 following a motorcycle crash. Perdomo's untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident,” a publicist said in a statement issued Saturday evening. The statement said no one else was involved in the crash. No details about the crash, including when and where it took place, were immediately released.

Perdomo most recently played Andre Anderson on the first season of “Gen V,” the college-centric spin-off of Amazon Prime's hit series “The Boys,” set in a universe where superheroes are celebrities - and behave as badly as the most notorious. Perdomo's character was a student at Godolkin University, founded by the sinisterly omnipresent Vought International corporation, where “supes” train; his power involved the manipulation of metal. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, the makers of “Gen V,” said the show's family was “devastated by the sudden passin

