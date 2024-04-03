Actor Jason Segel and Girlfriend Enjoy Romantic Getaway

The 44-year-old actor was pictured shirtless and gave the camera a smile as he flaunted his abs beside his girlfriend, 33, during their getaway. The couple became an item since first being romantically linked together in October 2023. They made their red carpet debut in January at the Golden Globe Awards, and after the award show, Kayla gushed over the How I Met Your Mother alum for being “one of the hardest working and most deserving humans on this planet.

”“WOW…… @jasonsegel I am so incredibly proud of you!!!! What a dream. You are absolutely one of the hardest working and most deserving humans on this planet. My Golden Globe Nominee!” Kayla wrote as she showered Jason with a heap of praise. “I love that we got to spend a whole day celebrating YOU and your talent!!! I love you so much baby!” “Thank you to the incredible humans and friends who helped make our day as perfect as can be and made me feel like a real life princess!!” she adde

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jason Dickinson scores twice; last-place Chicago Blackhawks smother Calgary Flames 3-1Jason Dickinson scored twice, Petr Mrazek made 40 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Tuesday.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Jason Jackson to Defend Crown Against Ramazan Kuramagomedov at Bellator DublinThe time has come yet again for Jason Jackson to live up to his nickname.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Betano Daily Bets: Blues and Jets Moneyline, Adam Fox and Jason Zucker shot propBlues Moneyline +112, Jets Moneyline -125 and Zucker/Fox shot prop parlay set at Over 1.5 paying +148.

Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 25. / 68 Read more »

Elks add Jason Shivers, four others to coaching staffEdmonton Elks make Jason Shivers assistant head coach, defensive co-ordinator and linebackers coach

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Edmonton Elks add Jason Shivers, four others to coaching staffEDMONTON — Chris Jones is easing his workload. The Edmonton Elks announced Monday that Jason Shivers will be the team’s assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach this season.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Edmonton Elks add Jason Shivers, four others to coaching staffEDMONTON — Chris Jones is easing his workload. The Edmonton Elks announced Monday that Jason Shivers will be the team’s assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach this season.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »