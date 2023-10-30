Activist leaders are needed for today’s responsible companies

When Yvon Chouinard and his team started Patagonia Inc., they were looking for a cash cow. The company he had already built selling specialist mountain-climbing gear, Chouinard Equipment Ltd., had been struggling financially and needed something to support it.

“We did not set out to be a responsible company, but time after time, we stumbled into virtue after discovering we were causing harm,” Mr. Stanley says. The descriptor they prefer is responsible. They try to be a responsible company and encourage other companies to join them.

The triple bottom line is often cited as a standard of responsibility, recognizing the social, environmental and economic aspects of a company. But while profit is easy to measure, the nonfinancial components lack rigour and a universal standard. Mr. Stanley recommends the B Impact Assessment tool, used to evaluate for-profit companies like Patagonia that want to recognize obligations beyond the shareholders. headtopics.com

His words on activism would seem extreme for many business leaders. Sure, companies must be responsible. But activist? Activists are extremists, who usually target companies and their executives. “They’re upending the usual dynamic, where corporations are always seen as bad guys, the perpetrators, the problem in the great issues facing the world. Instead, they’ve set about demonstrating that it’s possible to run a successful business at the same time as actively engaging with the societal issues that surround them,” Mr. Miller and Ms. Parker write inNot zealots but activists.

And they argue this doesn’t only have to come from the top. Even people early in their career can respond to the need for activism. It involves fixing problems, mobilizing others, campaigning for change, redefining what’s possible and building bridges to mediate between conflicting viewpoints. It requires immersing yourself in wicked problems that are even difficult to define let alone solve. But, they note ultimately businesses can’t function in societies and systems that are broken. headtopics.com

