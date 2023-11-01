ACLU Asks Supreme Court To Block Tennessee Ban On Gender-Affirming Care For Trans Youth

In the petition filed Wednesday, the ACLU is asking the Supreme Court to review a decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit that allowed the Tennessee ban to go into effect. The ACLU is arguing that the state’s ban violates the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause and the rights of parents to make medical decisions for their children.

A federal judge granted those families a preliminary injunction blocking the law in June, but the 6th Circuit overturned that ruling in September, allowing the ban in Tennessee, plusThe Tennessee law, Senate Bill 1, currently bars transgender individuals younger than 18 from seeking out gender-affirming care, such as puberty blockers or hormone therapy. Patients who were already receiving care before July will have to phase out treatments by March 2024.

The medical center, where two of the three plaintiffs in the case received care, was the subject of a social media attack last year bywho falsely alleged that Vanderbilt was “castrating” and “sterilizing” children.

State Attorney General John Skrmetti started investigating Vanderbilt last summer and requested scores of patient medical records. The medical center’s decision to release records has been widely criticized and is now part of a“It scares me to think about losing the medication that I need, and if this law continues, my family may have to leave Tennessee ― the place I have lived and loved my entire life,” said L.W.

Earlier this year, the ACLU found success in blocking bans on gender-affirming care and other anti-LGBTQ bills across the country. In June, for example, a federal court struck down Arkansas’But, as cases have moved up to higher courts, many of these initial wins have been overturned by federal judges who were nominated by former President Donald Trump.

