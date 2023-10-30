ACEC-Canada stresses need for national infrastructure assessment at Hill Day - constructconnect.com

COURTESY OF ACEC-CANADA — Members of the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Canada recently met with politicians from all parties in Ottawa during Parliament Hill Day. Members discussed issues impacting the sector including the need for infrastructure investment and the need to move forward on a national infrastructure assessment.

The day took place Oct. 19 and members had the opportunity to meet with members of parliament from all parties to discuss three key themes impacting the sector. “We have an ask that is talking about the immediate needs right now. We want to make sure we don’t lose ground on the infrastructure deficit. We cannot afford it. Infrastructure is only going to get more and more expensive.

The main priorities of the national infrastructure assessment are assessing Canada’s infrastructure needs and establishing a long-term vision; improving co-ordination amo-ng infrastructure owners and funders; and determining the best ways to fund and finance infrastructure. headtopics.com

“Will it need improvement? Likely. I think the opposition parties want this to move forward and they want to be constructive, so this is something we think is a potential win for all concerned, but most of all the owners of infrastructure assets and the Canadian people who use these infrastructure assets.

“We need either to recapitalize and the next round of investments from the Investing in Canada Plan or its successor program but there are immediate needs we need to continue to address.” “A community’s or even a region’s infrastructure assets are an ecosystem onto themselves. It’s not for the faint of heart when you are applying for one project and hoping there is money in the program to apply for support for your next project when these things all have to work together.” headtopics.com

