Accused RCMP leaker asked colleague to compile top-secret report on organized crime, jury hears

Former RCMP intelligence director Cameron Ortis asked a subordinate to compile a top-secret report on criminal organizations' use of encrypted phones a year before prosecutors say he leaked sensitive information to a Canadian accused of selling such devices, the jury in his trial heard earlier this week.Cameron Ortis, a former senior intelligence official at the RCMP, walks into his lawyer's office building in Ottawa after being granted bail on Oct. 22, 2019.

Ortis now faces six charges, including four counts of violating the Security of Information Act, the law meant to prevent leaks of high-value, sensitive information. Ortis, who is permanently bound to secrecy, is accused of sharing special operational information "intentionally and without authority" with Vincent Ramos, the head of a company that was providing encrypted phones to criminals, including a drug cartel and a money-laundering syndicate accused of financing terrorists. According to the charge sheet, he's accused of leaking between Feb. 1 and May 31, 2015.

According to a redacted transcript of O'Hayon's testimony, he told the jury he was asked to "synthesize the intelligence" on Phantom Secure."The director at the time, Mr. Ortis," said O'Hayon. "Because at the time, in both the counterterrorism sphere and in organized crime, there was overriding concern about the increasing use of encrypted communications by the organizations and the individuals that we had an interest in. headtopics.com

O'Hayon said he compiled this report using information gathered from Canada's intelligence partners stored on Canada's Top Secret Network (CTSN), a computer network used by the federal government to share classified information.Vincent Ramos is arrested by Bellingham Police on March 7, 2018. (Bellingham Police Department)

"I had collected reporting over a two-year span," O'Hayon told the jury. "I was solely asked to look at what security intelligence was reporting on this."RCMP investigator sees no 'lawful reason' why Ortis would have leaked information, jury hears headtopics.com

