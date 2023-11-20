Abortion Rights Battles Expose Fault Line in Democracy

The statewide battles over abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a constitutional right to abortion have exposed another fault line: the commitment to democracy. As voters in state after state affirm their support for abortion rights, opponents are acting with escalating defiance toward the democratic processes and institutions they perceive as aligned against their cause





President Emmanuel Macron promises to include a woman's right to an abortion in the French Constitution by next year.

President Macron aims to present a bill to his Cabinet by the end of the year to guarantee the freedom of women to have an abortion in France. The amendment to the constitution will be adopted by a three-fifths majority in a special 'congress' of both houses.

