Abercrombie & Fitch slapped with lawsuit alleging sexual abuse of its male models under former CEO

General Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror Ford'sA new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.As the cost-of-living crisis persists, two-parent households are increasingly turning to food banks across Canada to feed their families, according to a new report.Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.

'Everything is on the table' Joly says of potential Azerbaijan sanctions, at Armenian embassy opening Ottawa opened its first-ever embassy in the distant Republic of Armenia on Wednesday, making history as Canada’s first in the South Caucasus region.Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents.

'First significant' snowstorm hits parts of Canada, while other areas prepare for record-breaking heat Snow is expected to hit parts of eastern Canada this weekend while other communities could break a 23-year heat record.'First significant' snowstorm hits parts of Canada, while other areas prepare for record-breaking heat headtopics.com

Snow is expected to hit parts of eastern Canada this weekend while other communities could break a 23-year heat record.Police in Jamaica are investigating the death of an Ajax, Ont. businessman who investigators say was found with fatal gunshot wounds in Clarendon.Pyrotechnics lit up the night sky on Highway 1 near Hope, B.C., Thursday after a semi rear-ended a pickup truck that was towing a trailer carrying a 'large quantity' of fireworks, according to authorities.

Spain's first official probe of sex abuse by clergy members or other people connected to the Catholic Church in the country included a survey that indicated that the number of victims could run into hundreds of thousands.Abigail Edan is just 3 years old, yet when Hamas militants stormed her kibbutz, Kfar Azza, on Oct. 7 and killed her parents, she knew enough to run to a neighbor's for shelter. headtopics.com

Read more:

CTVNationalNews »

Abercrombie & Fitch slapped with lawsuit alleging sexual abuse of its male models under former CEONEW YORK (AP) — A former model for Abercrombie & Fitch on Friday sued the fashion retailer, alleging it allowed its former CEO Mike Jeffries to run a sex... Read more ⮕

Abercrombie and ex-CEO sued over sex trafficking accusationsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Abercrombie and ex-CEO sued over sex trafficking accusationsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Mike Johnson Receives 'MAGA Mike: XX-Election Denier' MakeoverSpanish/English journalist covering a wide range of topics -- from breaking news and politics to popular culture, street art, memes, satirical takes, environmental issues, social media trends and more. Read more ⮕

Column-Where rates and tax collide: Mike DolanExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Mike Tyson wowed by Ngannou's training; Fury vows to 'knock him out cold'Canada's Sports Leader Read more ⮕