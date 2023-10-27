Abercrombie and ex-CEO sued over sex trafficking accusations

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 27, 2023 | SaltWire(Reuters) - A group of once-aspiring Abercrombie & Fitch models on Friday sued the retailer and its former chief executive officer, Michael Jeffries, alleging the company had benefited from a sex trafficking operation led by Jeffries.

According to the lawsuit, Jeffries used his position as the CEO of Abercrombie to recruit men and invite them to castings at his homes in New York City, the Hamptons, and other locations. Bradberry and other men say they were forced to take drugs and participate in sexual acts with Jeffries, his business partner Matthew Smith, and others connected to Abercrombie.

According to the lawsuit, Abercrombie company officers knew about the conduct and the company paid settlements to people who accused Jeffries of sexual abuse or harassment. The lawsuit alleges Abercrombie facilitated the"sex-trafficking conspiracy" as Jeffries continued to reap massive profits. headtopics.com

He resigned in 2014 amid criticism that he had failed to keep pace with the tastes of teen shoppers, and received a payout of more than $25 million. The BBC earlier this month first reported allegations by Bradberry and others that Jeffries had abused models.

Bradberry accused Abercrombie and Jeffries of violating a federal law prohibiting sex trafficking, among other claims. Models were told that engaging in sexual acts was a typical part of the Abercrombie casting process and were paid thousands of dollars after performing sexual acts against their will, according to the lawsuit. They traveled to New York, London, Morocco and France to meet with Jeffries. headtopics.com

