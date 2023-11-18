Abandoned mining town of Kitsault closes its doors to tourists

In the abandoned mining town of Kitsault, B.C., where time has been suspended for the past 40 years, tourists are no longer welcome to take a journey into nostalgia. Built in the late 1970s and early 1980s in northwest British Columbia, the remote town once boasted 1,200 residents before the boom went bust for mining molybdenum, an additive used to strengthen steel. The local mine, which Amax of Canada Ltd.

operated for only 18 months, was forced to close in 1982 after molybdenum prices crashed. The final two residents left Kitsault on Nov. 10, 1983, but remarkably, the place has been preserved by a series of townsite managers and crew.A limited number of lucky tourists, lured by the chance to experience what life was like in the early 1980s, gained access through a tour operator from 2013 until 2022. This year, after exploring an array of options, Mr. Suthanthiran decided to close the town’s entrance gate to tourists and only allow access to preapproved visitors. The last truckload of tourists to make the trip down an unpaved road into Kitsault was in September, 202





