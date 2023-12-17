A Tale of Friendship and Wilderness

Then in his mid-30s, he had just left a promising career managing private forest estates in his native Denmark. Tired of tending tidy rows of planted beech trees, he craved wilderness, a place where, as he jokingly put it, “The hand of man has never set foot.” Wilderness for him meant Canada. Someone recommended B.C.; he chose Newfoundland. By chance his Newfoundland job brought him to the Mines & Resources office where I was colouring forest type maps.

At age 19 I was trying to decide between accepting a forestry scholarship or saving money to study art in Toronto. In that decision he was to play a key role. Working in the same office, we had ample opportunity to talk, to joke, to share stories and ideas. Despite the fourteen-year difference in our ages, we became like brothers. I helped him with his halting English. He taught me Danish words. I taught him Newfoundland expressions and songs. He taught me about Shakespeare, and even recited Yeats's poem “Lake Isle of Innisfree” from memory (later he would name his Denmark work-space “Innisfree”





