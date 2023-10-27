'A roller-coaster': Maxime Deschamps speaks out about ADHD in figure skating

Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps perform during the senior pairs free program at the Canadian Figure Skating Championships in Oshawa, Ont., on Saturday, January 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan DenetteGetting to know your skating partner can be difficult and time consuming process, say Canadians Maxime Deschamps and Deanna Stellato-Dudek, and doing so involves lots of trust and care.

Dr. Doron Almagor, a psychiatrist at The Possibilities Clinic -- a health clinic in Toronto specializing in ADHD -- said the condition is commonly recognized in children with many adults going undiagnosed for years.

The consequences of it can become more severe if left unchecked as you age, such as struggles with impulsivity, substance use and even simple things such as forgetting to do your taxes, he added. "Working in a pair is like a marriage, if you don't understand the needs and strengths of that person, there will be conflict," she said."There are a lot of benefits to sport in terms of self-regulation for individuals with ADHD," Doherty said. "The structure, the goal oriented mindset, you're working to something concrete, the structured routine so every day is quite similar is really great to help in terms of managing focus and time. headtopics.com

But, Doherty added, what is needed is more mental health support for athletes to encourage those who have ADHD, or other neurological conditions, to feel they can share those diagnoses with their coaches and settle on a plan to help them achieve success in their respective sport."When I come into competitions, concentration is really easy for me. It's mostly at home where it's challenging on a daily basis," he said.

"It makes it a challenge to overcome but it's good evolution towards each other and we know each other better and we can get through this."

