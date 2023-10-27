'A roller-coaster': Maxime Deschamps speaks out about ADHD in figure skating

Deschamps said he suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, colloquially known as ADHD, which is a chronic neurodevelopmental disorder that researchers estimate affects approximately five per cent to nine per cent of children and three per cent to five per cent of adults.

"It makes it a challenge to overcome but it's good evolution towards each other … and we know each other better and we can get through this," said Deschamps. "ADHD is a terrible name for it. It’s an attention dysregulation, it doesn’t always have hyperactivity," he said."You have this difference in the way you organize things and the way your brain is, from birth and throughout your life."

Tara Doherty, who works for the clinic as an ADHD coach and its director of academic services, was a junior Canadian national ice dance champion in 2001. "Focusing on that goal, you get on the ice and have something to focus for, they tend to excel in that area." headtopics.com

