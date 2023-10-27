A list of facts about whirling disease found in some national park waterways in B.C.

— Species susceptible to the disease include cutthroat, rainbow, bull, brown and brook trout, coho, sockeye, chinook and Atlantic salmon and the mountain whitefish.

— The disease is especially deadly for young finfish, with the overall death rate of fry and fingerlings reaching up to 90 per cent. — Affected fish may whirl in their swimming patterns, they have skeletal deformities and their tail may appear dark.

— It was first found in Alberta waterbodies,and Parks Canada officials say the mostly likely cause of the spread to B.C. was through humans.— People can spread whirling disease by moving infected live or dead fish, infected worms, contaminated equipment or water.Source: Government of Canada. headtopics.com

