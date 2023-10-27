95% of Sask teachers vote in favour of job sanctions

The majority of teachers in Saskatchewan have voted in favour of job sanctions after several years of trying to voice their concerns to theThe Saskatchewan Teachers Federation said about 90 per cent of teachers cast a vote between Tuesday and Wednesday, adding that if the executive deems sanctions necessary between now and June 30, 2024, this vote will provide support.

Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) to say it is important for children to be learning in the classroom and participating in extra-curricular activities.

"We've been clear that we are at the bargaining table with a fair deal for teachers. We are ready to continue bargaining because we want to ensure predictability for teachers, for families and for students across our province," Cockrill said.

Becotte said back on July 21 that attempts to negotiate regarding violence in the classrooms and class size and complexity have been hitting a wall, adding they’ve had trustees acknowledge that the complexity of classrooms has increased, but didn’t feel it was a bargaining issue.

The billboards said teachers would see a “7 per cent salary increase” in big, bold lettering, with “over three years” being written in much smaller lettering underneath.

