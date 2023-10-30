8,200 Canadian autoworkers at Chrysler parent Stellantis to strike

(Chris Ensing/CBC)Unifor says thousands of its members employed by automaker Stellantis are on strike after a contract deal could not be reached by deadline on Sunday.

"We have made progress and we will continue to negotiate through the night," the union said in a statement from national president Lana Payne and other leaders. Stellantis, known for brands including Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge, is the last of the Detroit Three automakers to negotiate with the union since talks began in August.Ratified deals are already in place for Ford and General Motors workers in Canada.

Jacqueline Olivia, head of human resources with Stellantis, shakes hands with Unifor national president Lana Payne during the auto talks in Toronto on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin) headtopics.com

The company has an assembly plant in Windsor, Ont., which makes minivans including the Chrysler Pacifica, as well as an assembly plant in Brampton, Ont., responsible for the Dodge Challenger, Charger and Chrysler 300 models.

It also has a plant in Toronto's Etobicoke neighbourhood that makes die castings, and parts distribution facilities in Mississauga, Ont., and Red Deer, Alta. The NextStar EV battery plant in Windsor, Ont., is seen under construction in an aerial image on June 19, 2023. (Patrick Morrell/CBC) headtopics.com

Unifor has said that one of its priorities is the issue of bargaining rights for the upcoming NextStar electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, which is set to create 2,500 jobs. The plant is expected to open sometime next year.

The two sides have been at the table for about two weeks. The union is negotiating with the automakers through pattern bargaining, where an agreement with one company sets the template for the others.In a video update on Friday night, Payne said that earlier on during bargaining, the company had offered concessions that broke the contract pattern set in the deals with the other automakers. But the two sides had moved closer together on Friday, she said. headtopics.com

