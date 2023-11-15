78-year-old man embarks on Mediterranean cruise to learn about other cultures

Gary Michalak is packing for a bucket-list adventure, a cruise on the Mediterranean, that will provide him an opportunity to learn about other cultures. At the age of 78, he is still learning, enjoying challenges and making a contribution to his community. It's what keeps him young at heart. His life's journey has been one of discovery with many stops along the way. "Sometimes you don't know where the road is going to take you," the volunteer executive director of Café Heritage said.

"My life has been a journey based on strong principles leading with kindness and relationships, working with people who share the same passion for making our community a better place to live." His involvement with the Café Heritage board of directors and community volunteers since 2009 has led to the creation of a Christmas extravaganza, Winter Wonderland, at Whitewater Lake Park in Azilda. It opens Dec. 15 and runs to Jan. 1. Winter Wonderland, which includes an enchanting village and Nativity scene, "is bringing Christmas carols to life," Michalak sai

