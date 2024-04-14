76ers Set for First Play-In Tournament After Eight Straight Wins

PHILADELPHIA — After eight straight wins to end the regular season, the 76ers are set for their first play-in tournament.Last season's NBA MVP, Embiid wasn't needed in the rout, but he'll be in the lineup when the 76ers host Miami on Wednesday night in the NBA play-in tournament. The winner secures the No.

The 76ers clearly need a healthy — or healthy enough — Embiid in the postseason to give them any shot at winning a round or more in the East. The Sixers finished 31-8 with Embiid this season and 16-27 without him. Easier said than actually accomplished — Nurse acknowledged that he did indeed sneak peeks at the scoreboard.

Of course, full health has been a hallmark of Embiid’s career. He missed the first two seasons of his career after he was the No. 3 pick in the 2014 draft and he has never played more than 68 games in a season.

