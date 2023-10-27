76 arrested at party in Nigeria in what rights groups call an LGBTQ 'witch hunt'

Dozens of young people in Nigeria were paraded in front of news cameras after they were arrested during a party on Saturday and accused of “holding homosexual birthdays" and having “the intention to hold a same-sex marriage.”A Nigerian man who was arrested in an anti-LGBTQ raid in 2018 walks with a friend on the streets of Lagos, Nigeria, in 2020. Those charges were later tossed. But this week, Nigerian authorities carried out another mass arrest targeting an LGBTQ gathering in Gombe.
"These arrests are always, always devastating to the victims, for the people involved," Emejulu, founder of the Nigerian LGBTQ rights group Minority Watch, toldIt's the second raid targeting an LGBTQ event in the last three months, and rights groups say it's part of an escalating police crackdown since the country passed a wide-ranging anti-LGBTQ law in 2014.
NSCDC spokesperson Buhari Saad said the agency received a tip about a party being attended by "homosexuals and pimps," and moved in. "There was no wedding, only birthday," the party's organizer said in a broadcast aired by local media.Uganda passed one of the strictest anti-homosexuality laws on the planet. Andrew Chang looks into how this law came to be and how the international community is reacting. headtopics.com
The law carries a prison term of 10 years for those convicted of operating or participating in "gay clubs, societies or organizations" or making a "public show" of "same-sex amorous" relationships.Isa Sanusi, director of Amnesty International Nigeria, called the latest raid proof of an "an uptick in this trend" of mass arrests targeting LGBTQ people, calling it a "witch hunt and gross violation of human rights.
A Nigerian holds a sign during a march marking the National Day of Mourning, aiming at commemorating all the lives lost to violent killings and mass displacement in the country, on May 28, 2018, in Lagos. (Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images) headtopics.com