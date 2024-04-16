700 Emperor Penguin Chicks Take Their First Plunge into Frigid Waters

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account.Nearly 700 emperor penguin chicks were filmed taking their first plunge into frigid waters from a daunting 50-foot ice cliff. The breathtaking dive was seen as a crucial rite of passage for the young penguins, marking their very first swim as their parents had already gone to sea, experts said.

For the first time ever, a camera captured the moment where hundreds of penguins took the leap from a 50-foot ice cliffBaby emperor penguins normally take their first swim when they are around 6 months old. They huddle together in large groups and hop just a couple of feet into the ocean or simply slip into the water from the snow.

It may not look like a “fun jump,” but the hungry baby penguins, nevertheless, may have jumped to quell their raging hungerwere extremely hungry after being left behind by their parents, who had already gone off to sea to fish, experts said. Hence, when the baby penguins were on the edge of the cliff, their hunger likely drove them to take the leap even though it may not have looked like a “fun jump.

“We estimate that we could lose the whole population by the end of the century,” said Peter Fretwell, a British Antarctic Survey scientist, who has spent years studying satellite imagery of the Atka Bay emperor colony.“It’s heartbreaking to think that the whole species may be gone if climate change continues on the path that it’s on at the moment,” Peter added.

Emperor Penguins Chicks First Plunge Frigid Waters Ice Cliff Rite Of Passage Swim Documentary

