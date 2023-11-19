61-Year-Old Woman Killed in Vehicle Accident

The victim, 61-year-old Karen Montague, was among the three pedestrians hit by a vehicle outside an apartment building near Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard on Wednesday just after 12:30 p.m. All three victims were taken to the hospital, where the 61-year-old died. The other two sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Montague is the city’s 61st homicide victim of the year.

Police have said that Garofano and the three victims had a “familial relation” but did not disclose their exact relationship





Hwy 17 crash overnight claims lives of two teensTwo-vehicle collision sent five people to hospital, 19-year-old and 17-year-old killed

Homicide probe after 19-year-old Quebec City woman killed, second teen injuredQuebec City police say a 19-year-old woman was killed in her home early this morning while a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured. Police say doctors fear for the life of the injured teen, who was listed in critical condition.

Ukrainian officials say Russian shelling killed a 91-year-old woman in a 'terrifying night'Russian shells struck residential areas of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, killing a 91-year-old woman in what a local official described Monday as a 'terrifying night' in the 20-month war that shows no signs of ending.

