Amacon Construction Ltd. submitted a development proposal for a 61-storey tower at 2211 and 2271 Rosser Ave., in conjunction with a rental project at 5166 Halifax St.

The project includes 442 market strata condos, 27 market rentals, 42 non-market rentals rented at 20 per cent below Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.’s median rent, and 30 non-market units rented at the CMHC median.

Hotel guests would have access to meeting rooms, a gym and outdoor deck with a pool. The hotel restaurant would include an outdoor patio. The development would include more than 600 vehicle parking stalls and more than 1,500 bike parking spaces. headtopics.com

Developer proposes 6-storey rental buildings in Brentwood Burnaby city council previously allowed the developer Amacon to transfer some of the market density from its development on Halifax Street to Rosser Avenue, “to support the viability of the Halifax site,” which cannot have a building taller than six storeys.

The tenants displaced at Halifax would be able to temporarily relocate to the Rosser site “on an interim basis” until the Halifax buildings are ready to be occupied.

