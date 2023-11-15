57% of Young Engineers Feel Their Professional Development Needs Are Not Being Considered

A benchmark report by the Ontario Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE) indicates 57 per cent of young engineers don’t feel their professional development needs are being “properly considered” by their employers.

In these times of shortages of engineers, it is “important for employers to know that they have to start to develop programs to attract and retain engineers,” Sandro Perruzza, CEO of OSPE, said recently at the association’s annual Engineering Conference at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Perruzza said some engineering companies are buying OSPE memberships for their employees so they can achieve professional development requirements through resources offered by the association. The association also serves as a vehicle for networking. The one-day conference included a number of seminars focused on the climate crisis

