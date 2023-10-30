5 things you (probably) didn't know about Vancouver's False Creek

The short, narrow piece of saltwater was central to First Nations who lived in the area prior to contact, it was an important industrial hub in the city's early days, and it's become a tourist and residential feature with multiple important and iconic places around it.

In fact, even its current common name isn't all that respectful. The man who named it, George Henry Richards, did so because he thought it was a creek when he first passed by its opening while on a ship surveying the area. When he realized it wasn't he simply named it False Creek.1. It used to be a good area for food No, we're not talking about Granville Island's market. The body of water and shore around it were good places to source food for Indigenous residents.

2. Shipbuilding on False Creek was the city's biggest industry While logging was the financial driver to the City of Vancouver's earliest days and tourism and technology are essential now, Vancouver's role as a port has also been a powerhouse to the economy. headtopics.com

3. A huge area was filled in in 1921 False Creek used to be about twice as long as it is now, with a shallow marshy bit in the east. Nowadays that stretches from the current shoreline to Clark Drive. 4. There were calls to fill it all in more recently In the 1950s, as the industrial eyesore that was False Creek's shoreline bothered more people, there was a discussion on what should happen, and plans were drawn up to fill in even more of it.

In the long run the city engineer suggested a 350-wide channel remain between Cambie Bridge and English Bay, but that might have been all.

