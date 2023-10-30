44 Humorous Comics About Supernatural Beings Living Simple Everyday Lives Created By This Artist

This American artist started writing short comics back in 2015, and in 2020, she created a series called 'Jean and Clark'. This comic's characters deal with daily life struggles as well as with supernatural beings creating humorous situations.

This is what the artist wrote about herself: 'I enjoy reading horror novels, watching Ghibli films, and Kingdom Hearts! My bestie and I host an LGBTQ Discord for artists.' So, without further ado, we invite you to explore this supernatural world and let us know in the comments which comic was your favorite! More info: Facebook | patreon.com | twitter.com | Instagram | webtoons.com | youtube.

Halifax Convention Centre Hosts Hal-Con: A Celebration of Sci-Fi and FantasyFans of sci-fi, fantasy, comics, gaming, and cosplay gather at the Halifax Convention Centre for the three-day Hal-Con event. Attendees enjoy listening to speakers, watching demos, exploring vendors, and showcasing their creativity through cosplay. Read more ⮕

Cartoonist Celebrates Toronto's LGBTQ History in New BookCartoonist Eric Kostiuk Williams has compiled 100 of his posters in a stunning book, showcasing Toronto's LGBTQ history and the disappearing faces and places. Titled '2AM Eternal: A Decade of Queer Nightlife Posters + Comics, 2012-2022', the book pays tribute to the vibrant queer nightlife scene in Toronto and addresses the challenges faced by the community in the city. Read more ⮕

Halifax Convention Centre Hosts Hal-Con: A Celebration of Sci-Fi and FantasyFans of sci-fi, fantasy, comics, gaming, and cosplay gather at the Halifax Convention Centre for the three-day Hal-Con event. Attendees enjoy listening to speakers, watching demos, exploring vendors, and showcasing their creativity through cosplay. Read more ⮕

Parents Share Funny Stories of Kids' Random Expressions on XParents have been sharing stories of the most or least random things their kids did, said or expressed on X, making the internet laugh. The article also discusses creativity in children with Kristen Varley, a mother, preschool teacher, and creator of Stuff Tiny Humans Say. Read more ⮕

Man Creates Massive Comic Book Mosaics Using Soda Can BoxesEric Falkenberg, an assistant operations manager at Save-On-Foods, has gained national recognition for his massive mosaics of popular comic book icons created using stacks of soda can boxes. His latest creations, depicting Batman and Joker, have recently won awards at the Grocery Innovations Canada exhibition and conference. Read more ⮕

Remembering the Late Musician Mike RobillardFriends fondly remember Mike Robillard as a loyal, honest, funny, and creative force who always encouraged the best in others. Despite his habit of deeply analyzing conversations, he genuinely cared about the meaning of things. His infectious smile and characteristic laugh made people feel both validated and at ease. Robillard, along with his friends, formed a band called 4 Really Nice Guys in the early 1990s. Read more ⮕