42 Volunteer Firefighter Recruits Offered Positions in Greater Sudbury

The City of Greater Sudbury has offered positions to 42 volunteer firefighter recruits, who will undergo their first 10 hours of training during the first weekend of December. As with every year’s recruitment cycle, each step of the process has found prospective firefighters drop off. The season started with 76 people applying for volunteer firefighter positions between May 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023. Of these applicants, 15 withdrew, bringing the net total down to 61.

The most commonly reported reasons applicants gave for dropping out is they relocated outside of a volunteer fire station’s catchment area, or they became too busy. Remaining applicants were invited to take part in physical testing at the firefighters’ training grounds in Azilda during the summer. Of those who went through physical testing, 42 were recently offered positions. Since that time, four of the people offered positions have withdrawn, including Skead prospect Mike Mercier, who told Sudbury.com he was unable to commit to weekend training. “I’m a business guy,” he sai





