41 Workers Remain Trapped in Collapsed Tunnel in India

Forty-one workers remained trapped in a collapsed road tunnel in northern India for a seventh day Saturday as a new drilling machine arrived on site to replace the damaged one. The nature of the exceptionally hard rock formation in the area coupled with the clearing of debris damaged the original machine and paused rescue efforts on Friday, according to officials. This added a new challenge to the long-drawn rescue efforts.

The number of trapped workers was also revised to 41 from 40, said Anshu Manish, a director at the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, one of the agencies overseeing the rescue. He said the construction company building the tunnel, Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd, came to know about this discrepancy on Friday. Authorities began drilling into the rubble and debris on Thursday and have so far covered a stretch of 24 meters (79 feet), said Devendra Patwal, a disaster management official. It may require up to 60 meters (197 feet) of drilling to enable the trapped workers’ escape, Patwal told The Associated Pres





🏆 78. OttawaCitizen » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

41 Workers Remain Trapped in Collapsed Road Tunnel in IndiaForty-one workers remained trapped in a collapsed road tunnel in northern India for a seventh day as a new drilling machine arrived on site to replace the damaged one. The nature of the exceptionally hard rock formation in the area coupled with the clearing of debris damaged the original machine and paused rescue efforts. The number of trapped workers was also revised to 41 from 40. Authorities have started drilling into the rubble and debris to rescue the trapped workers.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 78. / 20,16 Read more »

Rescuers Continue Efforts to Free Trapped Workers in Collapsed Road Tunnel in IndiaRescuers in India are working tirelessly to free 40 workers trapped underground in a collapsed road tunnel. The drilling process was interrupted due to damaged machine bearings, but a new machine is expected to arrive soon to resume the rescue operation.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 78. / 20,16 Read more »

Rescuers dig to reach more than 30 workers trapped in collapsed road tunnel in north IndiaLUCKNOW, India (AP) — Rescuers were digging through dirt and parts of a collapsed road tunnel Monday to reach more than 30 workers trapped by a landslide at the construction project in northern India.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 78. / 20,16 Read more »

Rescuers dig to reach more than 30 workers trapped in collapsed road tunnel in north IndiaLUCKNOW, India (AP) — Rescuers were digging through dirt and parts of a collapsed road tunnel Monday to reach more than 30 workers trapped by a landslide at the construction project in northern India.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 78. / 20,16 Read more »

Rescuers dig to reach more than 30 workers trapped in collapsed road tunnel in north IndiaLUCKNOW, India (AP) — Rescuers were digging through dirt and parts of a collapsed road tunnel Monday to reach more than 30 workers trapped by a landslide at the construction project in northern India.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 78. / 20,16 Read more »

Rescuers dig to reach 40 workers trapped in collapsed road tunnel in north IndiaLUCKNOW, India (AP) — Rescuers were digging through dirt and parts of a collapsed road tunnel Monday to reach 40 workers trapped by a landslide at the construction project in northern India.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 78. / 20,16 Read more »