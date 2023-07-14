41 Workers Remain Trapped in Collapsed Road Tunnel in India

Forty-one workers remained trapped in a collapsed road tunnel in northern India for a seventh day as a new drilling machine arrived on site to replace the damaged one. The nature of the exceptionally hard rock formation in the area coupled with the clearing of debris damaged the original machine and paused rescue efforts. The number of trapped workers was also revised to 41 from 40. Authorities have started drilling into the rubble and debris to rescue the trapped workers.





🏆 5. globeandmail » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mental Health Addictions Workers, Social Service Workers, Developmental Service WorkersDo you want to be part of a great team where you can utilize your skillset while helping people live fuller, meaningful lives within our community? If so, we’d love to hear from you! The Organization Community Living Algoma is dedicated to supporting

Source: SooToday - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

16 workers killed in collapse of crane during India bridge buildPress Trust of India reported the crane is used to install precast box girders while building highway and high\u002Dspeed rail bridges.

Source: TheTorontoSun - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

16 workers killed in collapse of crane during India bridge buildPress Trust of India reported the crane is used to install precast box girders while building highway and high\u002Dspeed rail bridges.

Source: calgarysun - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Pegatron India fire traced to workers' failure to turn off switch -sourcesBy Praveen Paramasivam CHENGALPATTU, India (Reuters) - A factory fire at iPhone assembler Pegatron India was sparked by a short-circuit after an ...

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Tensions between India and Canada cause anxiety among workersRecruitment firms report that interest from workers moving between India and Canada remains high despite growing tensions. However, anxiety has increased due to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement of a potential link between India's government and the killing of a Sikh leader in Canada. Many Indians are now hesitant to relocate, with conversations about moving to Canada dropping from 95% to 80%. Of the international tech workers who migrated to Canada between April 2022 and March 2023, nearly half came from India.

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Rescuers dig to reach more than 30 workers trapped in collapsed road tunnel in north IndiaLUCKNOW, India (AP) — Rescuers were digging through dirt and parts of a collapsed road tunnel Monday to reach more than 30 workers trapped by a landslide at the construction project in northern India.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »