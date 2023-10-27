$303M redevelopment of Victoria/Washington State ferry link moves forward

The $303-million Belleville Terminal redevelopment project has hit the next phase of improving the travelling experience for ferry passengers between downtown Victoria and Washington state.

A request for qualifications has been issued for the design and construction of this new terminal that is expected to deliver a new, secure, state-of-the-art, pre-clearance terminal for passengers and goods. Following the request for qualifications, a shortlist of qualified teams will be invited to participate in a request for proposal.

“We have moved quickly from project approval to procurement to signal that this tourism and trade corridor is critical for the region,” said B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming, in a news release. “An improved modern terminal will be an economic generator on both sides of the border and will make it more convenient for the hundreds of thousands of passengers traveling through it every year. headtopics.com

The terminal is an international gateway for goods, services, and passengers, and drives regional and provincial growth. Approximately $174 million is spent by travellers each year, said the province, generating $268 million in economic output and $155 million in provincial GDP.

“Belleville Terminal is a critical transportation hub and gateway,” said Robert Lewis-Manning, CEO of Greater Victoria Harbour Authority, in a statement. “The terminal contributes to a thriving ocean hub providing services to both visitors and freight from Port Angeles. These visitors bring millions of dollars of new revenue to our region every year, directly supporting jobs, small businesses, and significant tax contributions. headtopics.com

Read more:

TerraceStandard »

Hamilton council to request RCMP investigate province's changes to official plan, urban boundaryProperty near Hamilton's airport in Mount Hope that was removed from the Greenbelt and then put back in again less than a year later by Premier Doug Ford. It is near other land that the province opened for development by ordering Hamilton to expand its urban boundary. Read more ⮕

New US House speaker says Ukraine, Israel funding request should be splitExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

New US House speaker says Ukraine, Israel funding request should be splitExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Toronto influencer issues apology after restaurant called him out on free meal requestA Toronto food influencer has issued an extensive apology to a new restaurant that recently called him out after his request for a free meal in exc... Read more ⮕

Brazil's Lula names new CEO of state-run lender CaixaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Macquarie, Cargill CEOs and Celebrities Attend Biden’s State DinnerProminent business executives and celebrities including renowned violinist Itzhak Perlman, singer Vance Joy and John Leguizamo were among the guests Wednesday at the White House for a state dinner honoring Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Read more ⮕