3 people injured after serious crash on Hwy. 427 near Malton

Peel paramedics told CP24 that one person was rushed to a trauma centre with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. Two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called a meeting of top security and law enforcement officials, the day after a mob stormed the airport in the region of Dagestan after a plane from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv landed there.Unifor said it has reached a tentative deal with Stellantis, ending a strike by Canadian autoworkers shortly after it began.Nova Scotia RCMP says they are searching for a suspect who assaulted someone with an axe in Pictou County Monday morning.

Carbon price could be 'off the table' by the next election after rollback for heating oil: Liberal strategist In the wake of the federal government announcing changes to the carbon tax, a former Liberal Party strategist is predicting that the carbon tax might not be part of the Liberals’ plan when the next election rolls around.American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday, his team said. He was 29. headtopics.com

Highlights of the deal include base hourly wage increases, a shorter wage progression timeline and improvements to all pension plans. The afternoon shift at Windsor Assembly is expected to run as normal Monday.Unifor says it has reached a tentative agreement with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. during negotiations to end a strike that began Oct. 22.

Nova Scotia RCMP says they are searching for a suspect who assaulted someone with an axe in Pictou County Monday morning.Police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run on a Nova Scotia highway that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning.Tourists flock to Mahone Bay, N.S., to gaze at the three famous churches and stunning coastal scenes, but locals are watching for coyotes after recent run-ins with the predator. headtopics.com

At least 1 person seriously injured after crash on Hwy. 427 near MaltonAt least one person was seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 427 near Malton, Peel paramedics confirmed. Read more ⮕

Tragedy Strikes in Sault Ste. Marie: Gunman Kills Woman and Three ChildrenA horrific case of intimate partner violence shocks the community of Sault Ste. Marie as a gunman kills a woman and three children before turning the gun on himself. Details remain unknown as police investigate, and calls for the government to address intimate partner violence as an epidemic grow louder. Read more ⮕

Italy's Rating Confirmed at Three Steps Above Junk at DBRSDBRS confirms Italy's credit rating at three steps above junk status. The energy chief is pushing for carbon capture in the UK. Inflation is rising in the US and Tokyo. Ukraine aims to advance peace formula in Malta meeting. South Africa plans to increase borrowing while curbing debt. Goldman Sachs predicts potential stock bargains due to souring US growth views. TC Energy explores stake sales worth $10 billion. Google to invest $2 billion in AI startup Anthropic. Surveys show women are less likely to request a raise or negotiate salary. Fans advise timing and patience for affordable concert and sports resale tickets. Dale Jackson explains the importance of tax-loss selling and HELOCs in finance. RBC survey reveals financial uncertainty as the new normal for many Canadians. Silent portfolio killers that could drain retirement savings. Ivanka Trump ordered to testify in father's NY civil trial. UK announces 5... Read more ⮕

MLS Playoffs Introduce Best-of-Three Series in Opening RoundMajor League Soccer's playoffs will feature a new best-of-three series format in the opening round. Players have mixed feelings about the change, with some hoping it will bring more attention to the league. The playoffs will not include Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, as the team finished out of the playoffs and will embark on an international tour in China. The New York Red Bulls have advanced to face top-seeded Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference. Read more ⮕

Historic Women's Boxing Championship to Feature 12 Three-Minute RoundsFor the first time ever, a women's boxing championship will be fought at 12 three-minute rounds, just like men's fights. Amanda Serrano, one of the greatest female boxers, will face Daniela Ramos for the title. Watch the match on Friday, October 27 at 9:00 p.m. ET exclusively on DAZN. Read more ⮕

Explosions in Western Sahara Kill One, Injure ThreeFour explosions in the city of Smara in Morocco-controlled Western Sahara resulted in the death of one person and injuries to three others. The source and nature of the projectiles are being investigated by the judicial police. Morocco considers Western Sahara its own territory, while the Polisario Front seeks independence. The UN Security Council has called for a mutually acceptable solution to the conflict. Israel and the US have recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, and other countries have shown support through consulate openings. Read more ⮕