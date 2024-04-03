27 Arrested in Kamloops Drug Trafficking Project

A special project targeting drug traffickers saw 27 people arrested in a four-day span in Kamloops. Starting on March 20, a joint effort was started to reduce drug traffickers and violent offenders in the city. The Kamloops RCMP’s Targeted Enforcement Unit (TEU) and Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) were assisted by members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) to help in the project.

Over the four-day span, 27 people were arrested and the following was seized: Throughout the weekend, 24 files were also created related to targeted enforcement, including motor vehicle investigations, suspicious vehicles and occurrences, warrant executions, prohibited driving, weapons and drug offences. A stolen vehicle was also recovered

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TerraceStandard / 🏆 24. in CA

