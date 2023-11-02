25 Terrible Celebrity Wax Figures That Could Be Melted For All We Know

While in the 19th century, people flocked to these destinations to discover lifelike replicas of infamous historical figures, the current allure of this museum is to provide visitors with a similar experience to a meet-and-greet with (the manufactured version of) their favorite celebrities. Unfortunately, not all of them are worth the ticket price. Here are some of the most bizarre waxworks that have failed to honor the true likeness of world-renowned stars:

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BNNBLOOMBERG: At Formula 1 Las Vegas, Celebrity Chefs Will Feed You for $11,000Jean-Georges Vongerichten, David Chang, Mario Carbone, Alain Ducasse and others will serve signature dishes at a private club in front of the famous fountain. Tickets cost $11,247.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

HUFFPOSTCANADA: Celebrity Couple Confirms Unique Name for Unborn ChildThe celebrity couple has confirmed the unique name they have chosen for their unborn child, dropping hints about it for months. The couple, known as 'Kravis,' has revealed that they will name their child Rocky 13 Barker, inspired by the movie 'Rocky' and the guitarist Rocky George.

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕

BOREDPANDA: 62 Of The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes This Year (2023 Edition)Coming up with fun ideas for your costume is one of the best parts of Halloween. Something that’s really enjoyable is taking a peek at how stars celebrate the occasion!

Source: boredpanda | Read more ⮕

BOREDPANDA: Stunning Celebrity Costumes for Halloween 2023Check out the most amazing celebrity costumes for Halloween 2023, as collected by our team at Bored Panda. Get inspired by these fantastic outfits and vote for your favorites!

Source: boredpanda | Read more ⮕

ELLECANADA: The Celebrity Halloween Costumes Were Incredible This YearFrom North West's Clueless moment to Hailey Bieber's Scream costume, we're inspired. Here, the best celebrity halloween costumes 2023.

Source: ElleCanada | Read more ⮕

SUDBURYDOTCOM: 9 Night Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity EquinoxRome to Barcelona June 4-13 2023. Depart Rome, Italy stopping in Naples, Italy, Florence/Pisa overnight, Santa Margherita, Italy, Monte Carlo, France, Provence, France and ending in Barcelona, Spain. Balcony cabin category V1 $3142.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more ⮕