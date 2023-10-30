22 Heartwarming Comparisons Of Stray Dogs Before And After Being Rescued By This One Chilean Guy (New Pics)

We have previously featured some amazing results of his hard work, which you can check out in our previous Bored Panda post, where we gave more detail about David's efforts and the general situation of stray dogs in Chile. Scroll down to see the photos showcasing some of the rescued dogs.

The photos taken by David document an overall improvement in dogs' lives, health, and appearance. This is another example of how people with great sensitivity and determination can make a significant change and inspire others. We also reached out to David Fernández himself, so make sure to read our interview. More info: Facebook

Calgarian Urges Pet Owners to Keep Dogs Leashed After Coyote AttackA Calgarian is warning pet owners to be cautious after his Yorkshire Terrier was attacked by coyotes. The owner chased the coyotes away, but the dog suffered severe wounds and is now recovering at home. Read more ⮕

Woman and Dog Attacked by Two Dogs in Campbell RiverBillie Harlow and her dog Carly were attacked by two dogs on Wavecrest Road in Campbell River. Harlow sustained a fractured hand and required 13 stitches. The owner of the dogs has not provided any information about the incident and refuses to pay the vet bill. Read more ⮕

QMJHL roundup: Gaudet nets hat trick as Remparts tip Sea Dogs 6-1SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Kassim Gaudet scored three goals, including the final one on a penalty shot, as the visiting Quebec Remparts rolled over the Saint John Sea Dogs 6-1 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Sunday at TD Station. Read more ⮕

Remparts defeat Sea Dogs 4-1 in QMJHL matchupThe Quebec Remparts secured a 4-1 victory against the Saint John Sea Dogs in a QMJHL game. Antoine Michaud, Charles Savoie, and Charles-Olivier Villeneuve were among the goal scorers for the Remparts. Read more ⮕

QMJHL roundup: Gaudet nets hat trick as Remparts tip Sea Dogs 6-1SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Kassim Gaudet scored three goals, including the final one on a penalty shot, as the visiting Quebec Remparts rolled over the Saint John Sea Dogs 6-1 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Sunday at TD Station. Read more ⮕

'Like I said, no dogs:' Antagonist Patrick Beverley mocks Raptors againExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕