21 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested in downtown Halifax | SaltWire #halifaxnovascotia #palestineWASHINGTON - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with finance ministers from U.S. allies this week to discuss a number of key issues, including shoring up supply chains , strengthening financial system stability and supporting Ukraine , a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Monday.
Yellen also will participate in a financial stability exercise with British and European banking union officials"to help fortify our financial systems for rapid coordination and communication during times of financial stress," the official said. The official declined to discuss specific potential plans for the assets, adding that the G7 finance discussions were aimed at presenting G7 leaders with options to consider at a summit in Italy in June.
The official said the two sides would"get more into the weeds to start exchanging more detailed data" on the excess capacity issue.
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Arrested Halifax Janet Yellen Finance Ministers Supply Chains Financial System Stability Ukraine
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »