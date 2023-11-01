HEAD TOPICS

2023 Food and Beverage Atlantic Award winners unveiled

SaltWire Network1 min.

Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

News Source

SALTWIRE NETWORK

Winners of the FBA Awards were recognized in five categories. Each was honoured with a trophy, which featured the iconic FBA medallion crafted by skilled artisans at Seagull Pewter. https://www.facebook.com/foodandbeverageatlantic/posts/pfbid034wabteTB6K6QLQ4fExv7xNVzkktK82K4wcAD8qtJZVKfuyqTvtcMPcj8WCiVNNplGood Robot Brewing, Halifax, N.S. — Innovator of the Year;Saltwinds Coffee, Douglas, N.B. — Storyteller of the Year;GABBY PEYTON Namjim’s Thai-Newfoundland cuisine is a hidden gem in plain sight: St. John's eatery punches above its weight in flavour

Canada Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: 2023 Food and Beverage Atlantic Award winners unveiledExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Work well-being info for students available on 2023 Atlantic Canada Career Week websiteExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Colchester Food Bank holding a 'Food Fight' to encourage donations for holiday seasonExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Colchester Food Bank holding a 'Food Fight' to encourage donations for holiday seasonExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Abegweit First Nation shatters records with 12 truckloads of food donated to Charlottetown food bankExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Abegweit First Nation shatters records with 12 truckloads of food donated to Charlottetown food bankExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕