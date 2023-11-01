2023 Food and Beverage Atlantic Award winners unveiled

Winners of the FBA Awards were recognized in five categories. Each was honoured with a trophy, which featured the iconic FBA medallion crafted by skilled artisans at Seagull Pewter. https://www.facebook.com/foodandbeverageatlantic/posts/pfbid034wabteTB6K6QLQ4fExv7xNVzkktK82K4wcAD8qtJZVKfuyqTvtcMPcj8WCiVNNplGood Robot Brewing, Halifax, N.S. — Innovator of the Year;Saltwinds Coffee, Douglas, N.B. — Storyteller of the Year;GABBY PEYTON Namjim’s Thai-Newfoundland cuisine is a hidden gem in plain sight: St. John's eatery punches above its weight in flavour

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: 2023 Food and Beverage Atlantic Award winners unveiledExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Work well-being info for students available on 2023 Atlantic Canada Career Week websiteExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Colchester Food Bank holding a 'Food Fight' to encourage donations for holiday seasonExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Colchester Food Bank holding a 'Food Fight' to encourage donations for holiday seasonExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Abegweit First Nation shatters records with 12 truckloads of food donated to Charlottetown food bankExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Abegweit First Nation shatters records with 12 truckloads of food donated to Charlottetown food bankExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕