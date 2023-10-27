2023 Canadians to Watch | Automotive News Canada

The sixth annual Canadians to Watch program highlights rising stars, key players and influencers who could be considered architects of a transforming auto industry, from product lines and production, to labour and groundbreaking technology.

The electrification overhaul — pushed into overdrive by government sales mandates and unprecedented spending — presents monumental challenges but also golden opportunities for companies that are fast, lean and resourceful. At the heart of it all is a tech sector that‘s blossoming well beyond the traditional base in Southern Ontario. Indeed, there are many core Canadians to Watch, but the 2023 honourees are prime examples of individuals driving industry transformation.

Read more:

AutoNewsCanada »

Canadians extending mortgage amortization | Watch News Videos OnlineBank regulator O.S.F.I estimates that about $250B worth of home loans are being stretched out for terms up to 35 years. Mortgage Broker Isko Safic joins Antony Robart with some advice. Read more ⮕

The most disappointing teams early on in the 2023-24 NHL seasonTyler Yaremchuk and Frank Seravalli discuss which four teams have been the most disappointing so far. Read more ⮕

Can the Whitecaps stop the 2023 Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga?Canada's Sports Leader Read more ⮕

Secrets Of The Mangroves: 46 Best Pictures Of 2023 Mangrove Photography AwardsAfter weeks of deliberation, the Mangrove Action Project announced the winners of the 9th Mangrove Photography Awards. Read more ⮕

Facebook-parent Meta beats revenue estimates, lowers 2023 expenses viewExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Saudi non-oil GDP seen at around 6% in 2023 and beyond -finance ministerExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕