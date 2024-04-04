20-Year-Old Maddie Lambert Welcomes Second Child Six Years After First Pregnancy

20-year-old Maddie Lambert welcomed her son six years after her first pregnancy when she became known as a 14-year-old teen mom . A separate person chimed in: “I’ve been keeping up with you since Ev was just a little baby, and I’m so so so happy for and your beautiful family.” Maddie and Ryder announced their pregnancy news last year on YouTube, with the now mother-of-two saying: “My jaw hurts from smiling, we are having a baby.

Maddie earned media recognition for opening up about the challenges she faced when welcoming her first child, daughter Everly, at the age of 14 after becoming pregnant at the age of 13. Maddie previously recalled: “I broke because I wasn’t used to the amount of hate I was getting. So many people that I thought were my friends would talk behind my back and make fun of me. Maddie also opened up about the judgment that teen moms receive. She told Truly in a previous interview: “I’d always look down on teen moms if I’m being completely honest

Maddie Lambert Teen Mom Second Child Pregnancy Challenges Judgment

