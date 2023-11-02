2 killed in Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine that also damage Kherson city centre

Oleksii Kuleba, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, said "the occupiers are increasing the number and intensity of strikes, the air raid sirens were turned on in numerous regions last night."

One person was killed in rocket attacks on Beryslav and neighbouring villages in the Kherson region. One person was killed in the Donetsk region and another around Kupyansk, which is along the front line in the Kharkiv region.

'Very hard to digest': Toronto man speaking out about his brother's family's apparent abduction by Hamas 'Extremely hurtful and unacceptable': Artist speaks out after ROM removed portion of exhibition that depicts Palestinian burial rituals

Biden calls for humanitarian 'pause' in Israel-Hamas war after speech interrupted by protester calling for ceasefire

