2 killed in Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine that also damage Kherson city center

Over the past day, three civilians were killed in the east and south of the country and at least 16 were wounded, according to a summary from the presidential office. One person was killed in rocket attacks on Beryslav and neighboring villages in the Kherson region. One person was killed in the Donetsk region and another around Kupyansk, which is along the front line in the Kharkiv region.

