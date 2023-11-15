HEAD TOPICS

1962 Ferrari 330 LM/250 GTO Sells for $47 Million at Auction

A 1962 Ferrari 330 LM/250 GTO became the most expensive example of the marque ever sold at auction when it hammered for US$47 million (CDN$64.4 million) on November 13, 2023, at a New York event hosted by Ontario, Canada-based RM Sotheby’s.

A 1962 Ferrari 330 LM/250 GTO became the most expensive example of the marque ever sold at auction when it hammered for US$47 million (CDN$64.4 million) on November 13, 2023, at a New York event hosted by Ontario, Canada-based RM Sotheby’s. The car fell short of its pre-auction estimate of US$60 million (CDN$82.2 million) but, after totalling up the requisite fees, ended up costing its new owner US$51.7 million (CDN$70.9 million) all-in.

The Ferrari sold this week, chassis number 3765 , boasted incredible provenance, perhaps most notably for being the only GTO Tipo ever campaigned by the Italian carmaker’s own Scuderia Ferrari race team; all others were sold to and raced by privateers. Ferrari would take chassis 3765 to a class win and an overall second-place finish at the 1962 Nürburgring 1000 km, and also run the car at that year’s 24 Hours of Le Man

