17-Year-Old Becomes Qualified Welder Before Graduating High School

Imagine being 17 years old, you haven’t even finished high school yet, and you’re already a qualified tradesperson with a full-time job lined up after graduation.In March, the Kapuskasing resident earned her tickets in shielded metal arc welding and flux cored arc welding while working at Maurice Welding in her hometown.

Rosane Parent, who leads the project, said the shop identifies local youth who show an aptitude for the job and hires them for seasonal work where they can evaluate their skill set and work ethic. ​Parent said the shop's commitment goes beyond honing a student's technical skills. They'll also help their apprentices develop the life skills needed for success.

“We have resources in the community that we can make the first phone calls for you, give you phone numbers, hold your hand while you're doing it. I think that that's also a role that the companies need to play."Four years ago, Maurice Welding welcomed its first female apprentice, Megan Parent, through the Indigenous Women in Mining program.

At 24, she's now an integral part of the team, earning a regular paycheque and living debt-free. A point of pride is her pickup truck, which she purchased on her own two years ago. “I think it's easy to say we're wasting time, but in the end, you're not,” Parent said. “Products go out at the same time they would have, whether there's an apprentice beside or not. We've seen that.”

​Parent credits the shop's owner, Dany Gaudreau, with allowing her to embark on this initiative, and for putting the Maurice Welding name behind them.“And that's something that needs to be said to any women wanting to come in to these trades is to ensure that their company's behind them.”

17-Year-Old Qualified Tradesperson Welding High School Full-Time Job Maurice Welding Apprenticeship

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marriage Between 63-Year-Old Priest And 12-Year-Old Girl Sparks Outrage In GhanaGhana is home to over two million child brides, UNICEF data shows.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

'He's got the rizz': 83-year-old Calgarian becomes viral TikTok sensationIt didn’t take long for Bill Oullet to make his mark at Rocky Ridge Retirement Community, and now, the 83-year-old is becoming well-known around the world.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

B.C. man puts his muffler’s lifetime guarantee to a tough test30-year-old muffler on nearly 60-year-old truck replaced by Midas free of charge

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Decades-old dresser holds old memories for new owner to discoverHandwritten notes left behind by previous owners on the underside of a dresser drawer written in 1948, 1951, 1956, 1961, and in 1982.

Source: CBCOttawa - 🏆 68. / 51 Read more »

West Vancouver police release more details after 13-year-old wrecks LamborghiniThe Italian supercar was in the process of being sold when the teen crashed it.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Police arrest 3rd suspect in Toronto shooting that killed 18-year-old manA third suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Toronto’s west end last February.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »