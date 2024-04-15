17-Year-Old Becomes Qualified Welder Before Graduating High School

Imagine being 17 years old, you haven’t even finished high school yet, and you’re already a qualified tradesperson with a full-time job lined up after graduation.In March, the Kapuskasing resident earned her tickets in shielded metal arc welding and flux cored arc welding while working at Maurice Welding in her hometown.
Rosane Parent, who leads the project, said the shop identifies local youth who show an aptitude for the job and hires them for seasonal work where they can evaluate their skill set and work ethic. Parent said the shop's commitment goes beyond honing a student's technical skills. They'll also help their apprentices develop the life skills needed for success.
“We have resources in the community that we can make the first phone calls for you, give you phone numbers, hold your hand while you're doing it. I think that that's also a role that the companies need to play."Four years ago, Maurice Welding welcomed its first female apprentice, Megan Parent, through the Indigenous Women in Mining program.
At 24, she's now an integral part of the team, earning a regular paycheque and living debt-free. A point of pride is her pickup truck, which she purchased on her own two years ago. “I think it's easy to say we're wasting time, but in the end, you're not,” Parent said. “Products go out at the same time they would have, whether there's an apprentice beside or not. We've seen that.”
Parent credits the shop's owner, Dany Gaudreau, with allowing her to embark on this initiative, and for putting the Maurice Welding name behind them.“And that's something that needs to be said to any women wanting to come in to these trades is to ensure that their company's behind them.”
