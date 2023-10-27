17 members of Calgary man’s family killed in Gaza airstrike: ‘It was a massacre’

Tamer Jarada and his wife were both warned by their parents still living in Gaza that they may not live through the airstrikes.“Apparently the last goodbye two days ago was really the last goodbye,” Jarada said on Thursday evening.

Nineteen members of Jarada’s family were taking shelter inside a three-bedroom apartment in Gaza City on Wednesday when an airstrike demolished the entire building.“I got in touch with one of my relatives who told me that he pulled my dad from under the rubble,” Jarada told Global News. “I told him to send me a picture, and he did. My dad‘s brain was gone. He says your uncle was beside your dad and we couldn’t get him out because the ceiling was on his lap so all they saw were his legs.

“They were able to get my mother Thursday morning,” said Jarada. As of Thursday evening, Jarada said his aunt, his cousin’s wife and 10 other family members were still under the rubble.Alberta Legion marks start of 2023 Poppy Campaign headtopics.com

He said three children who were in his family’s apartment survived but many others in the 35-suite building were considered dead or missing. “It was a massacre and I’m just talking about my building not the other buildings in the block. It happened without warning because I talked to my cousin and he said we didn’t get any warnings. They were just sitting watching TV trying to see what was going on in other areas and it suddenly happened.”

Among the family members Jarada has now lost are both of his parents — Nasr Rbah Salama Jarada, his 67-year-old father, and Nima Ali Ibrahim Jarada, his 54-year-old mother. Other members of Tamer Jarada’s family killed in the blast include his sister, 29-year-old Nisreen Nasr Rbah Jarada, who was planning to get married next month. She worked as a psychologist helping women and kids affected by war trauma. His sister, 31-year-old Haneen Nasr Rbah Jarada, who was a mother to children aged eight and six. headtopics.com

